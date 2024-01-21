Sticking to prescribed medications; a pump treatment for cancer; med students teaching at InclusiveU

Young adults with Type 2 diabetes aren't taking the pills they were prescribed for high blood pressure and cholesterol. This can lead to worsening health and serious problems as they age. Explaining this lack of medical adherence in this week's "HealthLink on Air" are endocrinologist Ruth Weinstock and psychiatrist Paula Trief, researchers who recently published a study on the topic. Weinstock is medical director of the Clinical Research Unit and the Joslin Diabetes Center at Upstate, and Trief is a professor of psychiatry and medicine at Upstate. Both are SUNY distinguished service professors.

Also on the show, for people with colorectal or bile duct cancer that has spread to the liver, a new treatment option may improve survival and life expectancy. Surgeon Mashaal Dhir tells about hepatic artery infusion therapy. He is an associate professor of surgery at Upstate and section chief of hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgery.

And, medical students from Upstate team up to teach people with intellectual or developmental disabilities in Syracuse University's InclusiveU program. Amelia Gabor tells about the topics that are covered in the seminar course and why it's important. Gabor is a Cazenovia native in her second year at Upstate's Norton College of Medicine.

