HealthLink on Air

Traumatic brain injury, pancreatic cancer surgery and mind-body exercise

By HealthLink on Air
Published January 28, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST

Possible improvements in care for people with severe brain injuries will be tested at Upstate, part of a $32 million nationwide clinical trial. The trial and its treatments for severe traumatic brain injuries are explained in this week's "HealthLink on Air" by neurologist Devin Burke, an assistant professor of neurology at Upstate.

Also on the show, some patients with early-stage pancreatic cancers may undergo an operation that can remove the cancer. It’s a challenging surgery called the Whipple procedure, as surgeon Mashaal Dhir explains. Today the procedure can be done with the aid of a robot. Dhir is an associate professor of surgery at Upstate and chief of hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgery.

And, mind-body exercises -- which are relatively low intensity and slow in pace -- have mental and physical benefits, which are detailed by Upstate doctor of physical therapy Rebecca Carey. She is the lead physical therapist for the oncology program at Upstate, and she has an interest in integrative medicine and pelvic health. This interview also covers why pelvic floor exercises are important for both women and men.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

Tags
HealthLink on Air brain traumapancreatic cancerexercisemindfulness
