Respiratory illnesses and pediatric kidney transplants

When someone is sick this time of year with a cough, maybe a fever, maybe body aches or congestion, it’s tricky even for doctors to tell whether it’s COVID, or the flu or something else. The chief of infectious disease at Upstate, Dr. Elizabeth Asiago-Reddy, explains how these respiratory illnesses are treated and what you can do to protect yourself in this week's "HealthLink on Air."

Also on the show, transplant surgeon Dr. Toby Le Nguyen explains the benefits of kidneys that are transplanted from living donors and his specialty in pediatric kidney transplants.

