AEDs, robots in surgery and sleep apnea devices

AEDs -- automated external defibrillators -- will be required for youth sports programs and camps in New York state under a new law.

Two emergency physicians at Upstate – Christian Knutsen and Guillermo Negrete -- explain how these machines work in this week's "HealthLink on Air." AEDs gained attention when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in cardiac arrest during a football game in 2023. He was resuscitated on the field, recovered and returned to football – and he has become an advocate for CPR and the use of AEDs.

Also on the show, robots are assisting in surgery more and more, particularly for prostate surgery. Urologist Seetharam Bhat gives some history of robots, explains how they are used in the operating room today, and what lies ahead. He is an assistant professor of urology at Upstate.

And, one of the most common treatments for sleep apnea is a device that provides continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, but there are alternatives. Dr. Ryan Butzko explains the various methods and why it's important to treat sleep apnea. He is an assistant professor of medicine at Upstate, specializing in sleep medicine.

