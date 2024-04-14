Measles and the simulation center

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can have severe complications, including death, but is easily preventable by a childhood vaccine. So why are we seeing clusters of measles cases popping up in schools and communities?

In this week's "HealthLink on Air," Dr. Jana Shaw describes how quickly and easily measles spreads, the symptoms it causes, and the lack of specific treatment for it. Shaw is a professor of pediatrics and of public health and preventive medicine at Upstate.

Also on the show, students at Upstate Medical University may have some of their learning take place in the Simulation Center, which has a new director: Dr. Hesham Masoud. He explains the importance of simulation in education and the ways in which various medical learners make use of the Sim Center. Masoud is a vascular and interventional neurologist at Upstate, and an associate professor of neurology, neurosurgery and radiology.

