Dementia research, COPD, prostate cancer

Risk factors for dementia can be hard to pin down. Upstate researcher Roger Wong discusses his recent study of the possible role played by neighborhoods, social cohesion and being foreign-born in this episode of "HealthLink on Air." He is an assistant professor of public health and preventive medicine, with an additional appointment in the department of geriatrics.

Also on the show, genetic factors might make some people more likely to get the lung disease COPD. A researcher from Upstate has received a $1 million grant to study how these factors could influence chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which affects 11 million Americans. Dr. Auyon Ghosh, a pulmonologist and assistant professor of medicine, was awarded research funding from the National Institutes of Health to investigate the role genes may play in increasing someone's risk of or resilience to developing COPD.

And, some prostate cancers can be aggressive, spreading quickly. Dr. Alina Basnet, a medical oncologist at Upstate, discusses what a man should consider when facing prostate cancer treatment and touches on what the women in his life should keep in mind. She is an assistant professor of medicine at Upstate and part of the team of providers who care for men with prostate cancer.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.