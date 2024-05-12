Balance and mobility, superficial venous disease, insulin delivery systems

Can the martial arts build and maintain balance and mobility? A pair of physical therapists at Upstate have launched a study that will examine the effects of the martial art taekwondo on older adults and on people with Parkinson's disease. Physical therapists Bokkyu Kim and Molly Torbitt explain what their test subjects will be doing in this week's "HealthLink on Air." Kim and Torbitt are both assistant professors at Upstate’s College of Health Professions.

Also on the show this week, superficial venous diseases are a broad group of conditions, including varicose veins, that usually occur in the body’s lower extremities. Anderson Anuforo, MD, goes over the most serious of these and how they're diagnosed and treated. Anuforo is a chief resident in internal medicine at Upstate Medical University.

And, people who have Type 1 diabetes require insulin to keep their blood glucose levels where they need to be to stay healthy. Some people with Type 2 diabetes also need insulin therapy. This involves injecting insulin through a syringe or an insulin pen multiple times a day or using an insulin pump and monitoring glucose levels. New technologies are available and being tested in clinical trials, explains Ruth Weinstock, MD, PhD. She is a distinguished professor of medicine and the chief of endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at Upstate, as well as a past president of Medicine and Science of the American Diabetes Association.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.