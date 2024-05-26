Mild cognitive impairment, sitting and dementia, sleep tips

Mild cognitive impairment in older people does not generally lead to dementia. More than one in every eight people age 60 and older are living with mild cognitive impairment, and about a third of them will develop dementia within five years, according to a recent report. Sharon Brangman, MD, helps explain those sobering numbers on this week's "HealthLink on Air." Brangman is the chief of geriatrics at Upstate, where she is a distinguished service professor and the director of the Center for Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease.

Also on the show, other recent research shows that sitting for long hours at work or at home increases the risk of developing dementia. Carol Sames, PhD goes over the details of this study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, and other research, and offers suggestions for countering sedentary behavior. She is an exercise physiologist at Upstate, where she teaches students in physical therapy and physician assistant studies.

And, neurologist Antonio Culebras, MD, shares the 10 commandments of good sleep.

