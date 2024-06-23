Mushroom precautions, nutrition during illness, head and neck surgery recovery

Many toxic mushrooms closely resemble edible mushrooms. Dr. Michael Hodgman, a medical toxicologist, explains why to avoid white mushrooms you find growing in the yard and how to embark on foraging safely in this episode of "HealthLink on Air." Hodgman works at Upstate in emergency medicine and at the Upstate New York Poison Center.

Also on this week's program, incoming medical student Sonia Seth shares a paper that asks whether "starve a fever, feed a cold" is good advice.

And, it’s been thought that people who undergo surgery for head and neck reconstructive surgeries are more likely to have complications if they are allowed to eat within the first five days after surgery. An international team of researchers looked into that assumption – and found it not to be true. Dr. Hani Aiash was the lead author of the paper and discusses its findings in this interview. Aiash is the assistant dean for interprofessional research at Upstate’s College of Health Professions.

