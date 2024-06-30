© 2024 WRVO Public Media
HealthLink on Air

Artificial intelligence and robots in health care; also, a vasectomy overview

By HealthLink on Air
Published June 30, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT

Artificial intelligence, which has burst into prominence recently, could be used in medicine and health care. Dr. Amr Wardeh describes how AI might be used and where it might not work in this week's "HealthLink on Air." Wardeh is a resident physician in radiology with an interest in AI and informatics.

Also on the show, robots are assisting in surgery more and more, particularly for prostate surgery. Urologist Seetharam Bhat gives some history of robots, explains how they are used in the operating room today, and what lies ahead. He is an assistant professor of urology at Upstate.

And Dr. Timothy Byler, a urologist, explains what's important to know about getting a vasectomy.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

HealthLink on Air artificial intelligencerobotic surgeryvasectomy
