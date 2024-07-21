Silicosis dangers and a device that monitors stroke risk

The lung disease silicosis threatens people who manufacture artificial stone for countertops. Silicosis is also a threat for sandblasters, miners and some construction workers. It's a disease that is preventable, as explained by researchers Dr. Jerry Abraham and Judith Crawford on this week's "HealthLink on Air." Abraham is a professor of pathology and director of Upstate’s environmental and occupational pathology, and Crawford is a certified industrial hygienist and research associate at Upstate.

Also on this week's show, implantable loop recorders are sometimes used in medicine for patients who are experiencing palpitations, fainting, or unusual heartbeats. The devices can also be useful in detecting heart rhythms that may cause strokes. Nurse practitioner Stephanie Loveless explains how stroke risk is monitored, who may benefit from this device, how it's implanted, and how it works.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.