Walking, foot care and exercise for ADHD

Walking is one of the best ways to stay active, and Dr. Jarrod Bagatell tells how to get started in this week's "HealthLink on Air." He’s a doctor of family medicine who directs the employee and student health department at Upstate -- and he hosted the inaugural “Upstate Walk with a Doc” event.

Also on this week's show, podiatrist Ricardo Lundi explains how to take care of your feet, how to choose the right shoe and what to expect from your feet as you age. Dr. Lundi is an assistant professor of medicine at Upstate and works in the Joslin Diabetes Center.

And, research suggests that physical activity can help some children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Psychologist Stephen Faraone discusses what the research means, explaining the term "disinhibition," and which activities appear to be most helpful. Faraone is a SUNY Distinguished Professor and vice chair of research of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Upstate who has devoted most of his professional life to research of ADHD. He writes about ADHD research on his blog at ADHDevidence.org.

