Rheumatoid arthritis, post-COVID syndrome, teen sexual health

New medications have improved the outlook for the autoimmune disorder called rheumatoid arthritis. Dr. Patrick Riccardi explains how this disease is diagnosed and treated on this week's episode of "HealthLink on Air." Riccardi is an assistant professor of medicine specializing in rheumatology at Upstate.

Also on the show, post-COVID syndrome, formerly called long COVID, can cause brain fog and extreme fatigue, among other symptoms. Physical therapy has been a crucial aspect of managing these patients. Physical therapist Kira Doll explains what rehabilitation may involve. She’s from Upstate’s department of physical medicine and rehabilitation.

And, pediatricians provide accurate, age-appropriate information about sex to teens and can also help foster a trusting relationship for teens to speak with their parents about these issues, says Dr. Aimee Steiniger. She notes how pediatricians are an important resource amid many questionable sources of information about sex and other health-related matters. Steiniger is an assistant professor of pediatrics at Upstate.

