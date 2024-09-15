Pandemic lessons, headache treatment, PMDD

Loneliness was reported by more than a third of Americans 65 and older during the COVID-19 pandemic. Was that because they were socially isolated? Public health researchers have explored this and related issues and discuss their findings in this week's "HealthLink on Air." Roger Wong is an assistant professor of public health and preventive medicine at Upstate, and Miguel Pica was a student in his advanced biostatistics course.

Also this week, a physical therapist and researcher are seeking volunteers for a study that uses a non-invasive brain stimulation technique as a novel treatment for chronic headaches and other post-concussion symptoms in people with mild traumatic brain injury. Neurophysiologist Yi-Ling Kuo, who is an assistant professor in the Department of Physical Therapy Education at Upstate’s College of Health Professions, discusses this study and how you can get involved.

And, premenstrual dysphoric disorder is a disabling form of premenstrual syndrome that affects women of reproductive age, and it can range from severe mood swings to suicide attempts. Drs. Luba Leontieva and Nevena Radonjic discuss how this is diagnosed and the challenges of treatment. Both are from Upstate’s department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences.

