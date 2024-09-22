Alzheimer's update, role of robots and drones in health care

Upstate’s chief of geriatrics discusses developments related to Alzheimer's disease in this week's "HealthLink on Air" episode.

Dr. Sharon Brangman shares new research about what may increase the risk for Alzheimer's, some promising medications, a study of a possible new treatment that’s underway at Upstate and a rundown of things that can be done for brain health. She directs the Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease, the region’s only comprehensive center for the evaluation and treatment of memory problems.

Also on the show, Robots have quietly assumed important jobs in health care, and at Upstate, they have their own department: the autonomous machines department. Steve Roberts, the director of that department, joins Jeff Causey, founder and CEO of Causey Aviation, to explain the role of robots and drones in the health care system -- and how the two may start working more closely together in the future.

And, careers in nursing provide work that is meaningful and rewarding – and today, especially, nurses are in high demand. Chief Nurse Officer, Scott Jessie tells how he got into the profession and discusses the variety and flexibility of career options in nursing. He holds a master’s degree in nursing from Upstate’s College of Nursing, and he has more than 20 years of experience in the health care field.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

