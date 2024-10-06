'Hospital at Home,' early rising and glaucoma

If you’ve been hospitalized because of illness or injury, and it’s going to take some time to recover, how would you like to do that in your home – while still under the care of the hospital? Dr. Basel Abuzuaiter and nursing administrator Diane Nanno go over the "Hospital at Home" program on “HealthLink on Air” this week, explaining which patients may qualify to participate and how the care is delivered in the patient's home.

Also on the show, Dr. Ryan Butzko discusses a variety of sleep issues, from whether it's smart to rise before sunrise to how much phone use is OK at bedtime. He is an assistant professor of medicine at Upstate who specializes in sleep medicine. He also explains the role of circadian rhythms and how much sleep a person needs.

And glaucoma, a potentially devastating eye disease, is being studied by Upstate researcher Samuel Herberg. He explains how glaucoma affects the eyes and the model he is building to help improve the study of the disease. Herberg, an assistant professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences, recently won a grant for this research.

Upstate colorectal surgeon Kristina Go also explains how to prepare for a colonoscopy.

