HealthLink on Air

Getting good sleep, and tick precautions

By HealthLink on Air
Published October 20, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT

Do you have trouble falling asleep? Staying asleep? Feeling rested when you awaken? Dr. Ioana Amzuta explains the importance of sleep on this week's "HealthLink on Air," and she gives advice about what to do to improve the quality of your sleep. Amzuta is an associate professor of medicine specializing in sleep medicine at Upstate.

Also on the show, different types of ticks, such as the dog tick and the lone star tick, have migrated to central New York. Explaining how they transmit diseases and how to avoid them is Saravanan Thangamani, Upstate tick expert and researcher.

And, audiologist Erin Bagley explains what's important to know about over-the-counter hearing aids.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

ticks sleep
