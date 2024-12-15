Memory screenings, The Healing Muse, hearing loss referrals

Upstate Medical University and Syracuse University have teamed up to assess the benefit of memory screenings in people over age 60 who live in Cayuga, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Oswego and Tompkins counties. In this episode of "HealthLink on Air," Dr. Sharon Brangman explains why it's important to investigate troubles with memory. She is a SUNY distinguished service professor, the chair of geriatrics and the director of the Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease.

And, the editor of Upstate’s literary and visual arts journal, The Healing Muse, discusses some universal themes in the publication, which is available at thehealingmuse.org. Neilen shares some of the works from the 24th annual edition.

Also this week, which patients with hearing loss tend to get referred by their primary care provider to an ear, nose and throat specialist? Amer Mansour, a fourth-year student at Upstate's Norton College of Medicine, talks about his research on this matter, which he presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. He also discusses how widespread hearing loss is.

