Stem cells, inflammatory bowel diseases and IUDs

Treatment options for certain cancers and rheumatologic diseases may broaden through the use of stem cell transplants or therapies. Dr. Frank Zhou gives an overview in this week's "HealthLink on Air." He directs the blood and bone marrow stem cell transplantation and cellular therapy program at Upstate.

Also in the show, Dr. Idan Goren explains digestive-system illnesses known as inflammatory bowel disease and how they are treated. He is an expert in managing illnesses such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. He is an assistant professor of medicine specializing in gastroenterology at Upstate.

And, how does an IUD, which is rising in popularity as a birth control device, work? Dr. Renee Mestad tells about the different types of intrauterine devices, how they prevent pregnancy and what women should consider before getting an IUD. Mestad is the director of the complex family planning section of the obstetrics and gynecology department at Upstate.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.