Poison Center, microplastic dangers, biomarkers

Poisonings remain a leading cause of death and injury in the United States, but professionals staff poison centers including the Upstate New York Poison Center around the clock to offer prevention advice and treatment guidance. Toxicologist Willie Eggleston discusses the variety of calls fielded by the center in 2024 in this week's "HealthLink on Air."

Also on the show, you may have heard concerns about the dangers of plastics to human health. Dr. Kaushal Nanavati discusses the impact plastics and microplastics can have on our health, and whether it's safe to use black plastic kitchen tools. He’s a doctor of family medicine and director of integrative medicine at Upstate.

And, biomarker testing, a potential lifesaver, can help cancer specialists choose the best treatment for some types of cancer. Insurers must cover this testing under a New York state law that took effect on Jan. 1. Explaining how biomarker testing works are Dr. Thomas VanderMeer, interim director of the Upstate Cancer Center, and Michael Davoli, the American Cancer Society's senior government relations director for New York. Prior to the new law, about a third of commercial health insurers in New York would pay for biomarker testing.

