Biobehavioral health unit, fetal development, World Psychiatric Association

Upstate Medical University recently opened a biobehavioral health unit to treat children with mental health needs and developmental disabilities. Its director, Henry Roane explains the role of the unit and its planned growth in this week's "HealthLink on Air." He's a professor of pediatrics and the executive director of the Golisano Center for Special Needs at Upstate.

Also on this week's show, Dr. Timothy Canavan, professor and chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Upstate, discusses the importance of monitoring fetal growth during pregnancy. He talks about some of the most common abnormalities and steps moms can take to reduce the risk of birth defects.

And, Dr. Thomas Schulze is the president-elect of the World Psychiatric Association, a group representing 147 psychiatric societies in 123 countries. He explains the need for mental illness awareness, treatment and prevention, the WPA's role and his goals for the group. Schulze is a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Upstate.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.