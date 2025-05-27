The Best of Car Talk
America's funniest auto mechanics take calls from weary car owners all over the country, and crack wise while they diagnose Dodges and dismiss Diahatsus. You don't have to know anything about cars to love this one-hour weekly laugh fest.
Alita is so bored up in Quechee, Vermont that she and her boyfriend think it'll be more fun to put a brick on the gas pedal of their Nissan and watch the motor melt than it would be to fix it. Will Click and Clack be aghast at this act of 'autocide', or will they make some popcorn and watch the fireworks? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.
Teddi and Gloria both have stumbled onto personal rituals to deal with their unreliable cars. In Teddi's case she's struggling to start her car in the driveway, but Gloria is convinced that turning her car off and back on while flying down the highway is 'the cure'. Can Click and Clack get Teddi going and stop Gloria before she crashes at high speed? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.
Jann is willing to consider several different vehicles to replace her Honda, but her labrador retriever is a little pickier. And the doggie expresses her displeasure by barfing all over car interiors. Will car salesman be suspicious when Jann starts covering everything in plastic before test drives, or do Click and Clack have a surefire puke prevention plan? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.
There are thrill seekers and then there is Dinesh. Dinesh wants to walk through Death Valley in the middle of Summer -presumably because 'it's there', or something. And somehow this involves a car question that isn't a hearse. Can Click and Clack throw some shade on Dinesh' crazy plans? Or will they just try and convince him to add their names to his life insurance policy? Find out on this parched episode of the Best of Car Talk.
To combat the curse of regular, expensive, brake failures Tamitha has made an offering to the brake gods of a donut that sits on her dash. Months later the donut is getting pretty nasty up there next to the windshield and the brakes keep on failing. Can Click and Clack reverse the curse -or at least offer Tamitha a fresh cruller? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.
Linda's husband sensed that she was getting tired of their old Volvo. So he decided to turn it into a convertible -permanently- by chopping off the top of the car with a grinding tool. 'Fixed' isn't what Linda is thinking here. What will Click and Clack think? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.
Two weeks after being paid to rotate and rebalance her car's tires, Liz' mechanic says they all now need to be replaced. Liz, sensing a rip off or at least bad service, started yelling at him. Was Liz wrong? Find out if Click and Clack get yelled at, too on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.
Steph is about to pilot her sailboat, loaded with ten cases of wine, from Milwaukee to the friendly port of... Dallas, Texas. Since she's unlikely to find navigable waters all the way there, Steph wants to get her old Subaru in shape for the trip. Will Click and Clack tell her she's crazy or will they ask to join ship's crew in exchange for some of that wine? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.
The freeways in Los Angeles are no place for the faint of heart. After surviving a multi-car pileup, Matt feels incredibly lucky to be safely ensconced in a tow truck heading home along with his wounded Volvo, until he notices that the Volvo has apparently taken a different route home. Will Matt and his 850 be reunited? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.
Most car noises are annoying or abrasive but Sharon's Ford is making a very regular 'come hither' purrr. Will Click and Clack fix this one or help Sharon patent it and make a fortune? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.