Weekend Edition Sunday features interviews with newsmakers, artists, scientists, politicians, musicians, writers, theologians and historians. The program has covered news events from Nelson Mandela's 1990 release from a South African prison to the capture of Saddam Hussein.
Weekend Edition Sunday debuted on January 18, 1987, with host Susan Stamberg. Two years later, Liane Hansen took over the host chair, a position she held for 22 years. In that time, Hansen interviewed movers and shakers in politics, science, business and the arts. Her reporting travels took her from the slums of Cairo to the iron mines of Michigan's Upper Peninsula; from the oyster beds on the bayou in Houma, La., to Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park; and from the kitchens of Colonial Williamsburg, Va., to the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated.
Sarah McCammon speaks with comedian Samantha Bee about the seventh season of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," which airs on TBS.
We hear another story from Dark Winter Nights, the storytelling show and podcast from Alaska. This week features Ray Smith's story about a late-night ride with some unusual company.
Sarah McCammon speaks to Sonia Sodha from 'The Guardian' about the sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew and its impact on the institution of Britain's royal family.
We take a look at the colorful Pakistani practice of turning big transport trucks into wildly bright works of art.
Sarah McCammon speaks with Mexican singer-songwriter Silvana Estrada about her new album, "Marchita."
Sarah McCammon speaks with doctor and ethicist Carla Keirns of the University of Kansas Medical Center about how best to treat unvaccinated people who fall ill with COVID-19.
Sarah McCammon talks with U.S. national security expert Andrea Kendall-Taylor about what is motivating Russian President Vladimir Putin as he escalates the threat of war with Ukraine.
Tickets may be easier and cheaper to get for the plays that are still open. Some producers reopened until the virus raced through the cast and crew. Future productions are hard to see on the horizon.
Karen Hollis, of San Diego, Calif., has chronic lymphocytic leukemia. She shares what it's been like living through the pandemic with a weakened immune system.
Listener Michael Haggans plays the puzzle with puzzlemaster Will Shortz and NPR's Sarah McCammon.