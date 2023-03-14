Syracuse Orange women's basketball hosting first round WNIT game

The Syracuse Orange women's basketball team won't have to head far for its post season. The team is hosting Kent State at the JMA Wireless Dome on Wednesday for the first round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament.

The Orange have made the postseason 18 times in program history with 12 visits to the NCAA tournament, five WNITs and one AIAW tournament in 1981. The Syracuse Women last played the WNIT in 2012 - reaching the semifinals.

Tickets to the WNIT game are $10 per person and $5 for students, youth and seniors. The game tips off at 7 p.m. Wednesday. If the Syracuse Women win they'll face off against the winner of the Seton Hall, Saint Joseph's matchup. The game will be broadcast on cuse.com.

The Syracuse Orange women are 18-12 this season. The team lost to the NC State Wolfpack in the women's ACC Tournament.

To see the full bracket for the WNIT, click here.

