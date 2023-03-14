© 2023 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Syracuse Orange women's basketball hosting first round WNIT game

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published March 14, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT
JMA_Dome.jpg
Wally Gobetz
/
Flickr

The Syracuse Orange women's basketball team won't have to head far for its post season. The team is hosting Kent State at the JMA Wireless Dome on Wednesday for the first round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament.

The Orange have made the postseason 18 times in program history with 12 visits to the NCAA tournament, five WNITs and one AIAW tournament in 1981. The Syracuse Women last played the WNIT in 2012 - reaching the semifinals.

Tickets to the WNIT game are $10 per person and $5 for students, youth and seniors. The game tips off at 7 p.m. Wednesday. If the Syracuse Women win they'll face off against the winner of the Seton Hall, Saint Joseph's matchup. The game will be broadcast on cuse.com.

The Syracuse Orange women are 18-12 this season. The team lost to the NC State Wolfpack in the women's ACC Tournament.

To see the full bracket for the WNIT, click here.

Tags
Sports OrangeSyracuse UniversitySyracuse BasketballRegional News
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
See stories by Ava Pukatch