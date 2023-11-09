Mintz scores career-high 26 points in Syracuse's 89-77 win over Canisius

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Judah Mintz scored a career-high 26 points and Syracuse defeated Canisius 89-77 on Wednesday night.

Mintz, a sophomore guard who had 20 points in a season-opening win over New Hampshire on Monday, scored 12 straight points in a 16-3 run that gave the Orange (2-0) a 20-point lead with nine minutes remaining.

A 3-pointer by Tre Dinkins got the Golden Griffins (0-1) within nine points with four minutes left but consecutive dunks by Maliq Brown, including one off an alleyoop assist from Notre Dame transfer JJ Starling, restored a double-digit lead.

Mintz, who scored 19 points in the second half, shot 8 of 15 from the field and 8 of 9 from the line. Starling added 17 points and seven assists, Justin Taylor 13 points and Chris Bell 12. The Orange shot 54%. Florida State transfer Naheem McLeod had nine rebounds, five blocks and seven points.

Dinkins scored 17 points to lead the Golden Griffins. Tahj Staveskie and Frank Mitchell added 12 points each, with Mitchell grabbing nine rebounds, and TJ Gadsden 10 points.

Within three minutes of the opening tip, the Orange had the lead for good and led 41-32 at halftime.

Syracuse is host to Colgate on Tuesday.

