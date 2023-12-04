© 2023 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
'I'm here for life': The Fran Brown era of Syracuse Football begins

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published December 4, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST
Syracuse Football Head Coach Fran Brown speaks at his introduction press conference on Dec. 4, 2023.
Syracuse Football Head Coach Fran Brown speaks at his introduction press conference on Dec. 4, 2023.

A new era of Syracuse University Football began Monday as new football head coach Fran Brown held his first press conference Monday.

Brown said he wants to bring back the tradition of the great football that was here before him.

"I'm looking for that Pasqualoni-DeLeone era, man," Brown said. "I want to bring that back and I hope that you guys want that back. I'm ready to have fun. We are going to run the ball. We are going to play the good defense. We're going to stop the run. We're going to hit, and actually everybody going to ask what offense you're going to run? Whatever, they can't stop."

Athletic Director John Wildhack said Brown's vision matched his passion and commitment, sharing that Brown met with the team and the academic support staff in the first 24 hours of his arrival.

"Coach Fran's character and values are a perfect match for our university and for our community," Wildhack said. "He spent the last 15 years preparing for today his experience at Temple, at Baylor, at Rutgers and Georgia have him well-prepared to lead our program."

Syracuse Athletic Director John Wildhack presents Football Head Coach Fran Brown with a Syracuse Jersey
Syracuse Athletic Director John Wildhack presents Football Head Coach Fran Brown with a Syracuse Jersey

Wildhack declined to share any financial details of Brown's contract but said the university has looked to make strategic investments in the program.

"The programs who spend the most don't always win the most, right," Wildhack said. "It's how you spend and be really, really smart. And we spend a tremendous amount of time doing that and that's what we'll do."

On recruiting Brown said he wants to focus on developing high school athletes and wants to focus his use of the transfer portal for players with at least two years of eligibility left. He said they're ready to compete in name, image and likeness or NIL.

Off the field, Brown said he's looking forward to doing a lot of community service and he made a commitment to the team and central New York.

"I'm here for life," Brown said. "I promise you that."

Brown said he'll be observing practices as Syracuse prepares for the Boca Raton Bowl December 21. The team will be coached for the bowl game by Interim Head Coach Nunzio Campanile.
Fran Brown Syracuse University football John Wildhack
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
