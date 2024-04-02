Dyaisha Fair says final season at Syracuse was 'best year of my career'

Syracuse women's basketball player Dyaisha Fair made history this season.

After the last game of her college career, Fair is number three on the all time scoring list for NCAA Division I Women's Basketball with 3,403 points. She was named to the All-ACC First Team. This season, the Orange tied their regular season record going 23 and 6.

"I've shown them that no matter what anyone you know says, or doesn't say about you, you can do whatever it is you want to do," Fair said. "Me being 5'5" and everyone has what they have to say about that because I'm that small. I've done a lot at this size. So I think that I've shown my teammates for the last five years that they can do anything."

Fair transferred from Buffalo last year following Coach Felisha Leggette-Jack to Syracuse. Her teammate Georgia Woolley did the same and spoke about Fair's leadership and guidance over the past several years.

"She's taught me so much not just about basketball, but just everything, you know?" Woolley said. "She's just amazing and she's just going to do amazing things at the next level. And I'm so excited to see it. And I just going to be proud. That's all I have to say, really, is just I'm just so thankful for the time that I got to play with you and I'm excited for what's next."

Fair does not have college eligibility left, using her extra year from COVID-19 this past season at Syracuse.

" I think that this was the best year of my career," Fair said. "That's probably the thing that I look back at when I had the choice to leave, I didn't know that this would be the best year of my career."

Fair's basketball career could continue with the WNBA Draft set for April 15.