Fair, Mintz headed to WNBA and NBA drafts

Syracuse basketball players Dyaisha Fair and Judah Mintz are headed to the draft.

Fair was invited to the 2024 WNBA Draft in Brooklyn which is taking place April 15 at 7:30 p.m. There are three rounds in the draft with 12 picks each.

No sleep til Brooklyn. @DyaishaFair has accepted an invite to the WNBA Draft on Monday, April 15 at Brooklyn Academy of Music.



Tune in and watch at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

She is the first player in Syracuse women's basketball to be invited to the WNBA Draft. She would be the sixth player from the program to be drafted into the WNBA following, Alexis Peterson (2017, 15th overall), Brittney Sykes (2017, 7th overall), Brianna Butler (2016, 23rd overall), Kayla Alexander (2013, 8th overall) and Beth Record (2001, 68th overall).

Fair leaves Syracuse ranked third leading scorer in Division I women's basketball with 3,403 points. Reports show Fair projected to be a first round pick with some projecting her as high as No. 9.

Mintz announced in a social media video for Syracuse fans he would be entering the NBA Draft.

Next step in the journey: NBA Draft

“I feel fortunate to have been able to add my name to the Syracuse family roster,’' Mintz said. “Even though I am transitioning into the next phase of my career, I’ll always cherish my time in central New York.’'

Mintz played two seasons at Syracuse. He tested the NBA Draft process last year after his freshman year season but ultimately returned to Syracuse for his sophomore year.

The 2024 NBA Draft is June 26-27. There will be 58 total selections over two rounds.