SU star Dyaisha Fair drafted by WNBA's Las Vegas Aces

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published April 16, 2024 at 4:48 AM EDT
Syracuse's Dyaisha Fair, right, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, left, after being selected 16th overall by the Las Vegas Aces during the second round of the WNBA basketball draft on Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
/
AP
Syracuse's Dyaisha Fair, right, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, left, after being selected 16th overall by the Las Vegas Aces during the second round of the WNBA basketball draft on Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Syracuse women's basketball player Dyaisha Fair is league bound.

Fair was the 16th pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft and is headed to the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces won the 2023 WNBA Championship.

Fair is the sixth player to be drafted out of the Syracuse women's basketball program.

Fair spoke about Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon.

"It's a full circle moment for me," Fair said. "I was nominated for the Becky Hammon Point Guard Award, I believe, three seasons in a row when I was at Buffalo and for me to have not received it and to be drafted by her when the time was right. It's been a full circle moment, so I'm ready and I'm ready to go."

The Rochester native is number three on the all time scoring list for NCAA Division I Women's Basketball with 3,403 points. She spoke about her hometown's influence on her basketball journey.

"It played a big role," Fair said. "Knowing that we have a few athletes that have already came out of there, and to be one of them means a lot."

Her message to young players who hope to get to the WNBA one day?

"Don't allow anyone to dim your light no matter your size," Fair said. "I've dealt with that all the way up until today, tonight. And other than that, I would say that no matter what happens, if you want to achieve something, you can do that."

Kamilla Cardoso, who started her college basketball career at Syracuse before transferring to South Carolina, was the No. 3 overall pick by the Chicago Sky.
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
