© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Station Announcement

Watch live: President Biden holds first formal press conference of 2022

WRVO | By WRVO Public Media
Published January 19, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST
whitehouse-photo_wide.jpg
Noah Forston
/
NPR

President Biden is holding his first formal press conference of the year at the White House. The event comes as the administration faces numerous challenges, including the surging coronavirus pandemic and ongoing supply chain issues. Listen to NPR special coverage hosted by Mary Louise Kelly and Ailsa Chang at 4:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, January 19.

[Note] If it is after 4:00 p.m on Wednesday, January 19 and the video below does not display, please refresh the page.

Tags

Station AnnouncementJoe Biden
WRVO Public Media
See stories by WRVO Public Media