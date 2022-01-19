Watch live: President Biden holds first formal press conference of 2022

President Biden is holding his first formal press conference of the year at the White House. The event comes as the administration faces numerous challenges, including the surging coronavirus pandemic and ongoing supply chain issues. Listen to NPR special coverage hosted by Mary Louise Kelly and Ailsa Chang at 4:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, January 19.

