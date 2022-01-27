© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Station Announcement

Watch live: Justice Stephen Breyer announces his retirement

WRVO | By WRVO Public Media
Published January 27, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST
NPR

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer and President Biden are speaking at the White House as Breyer announces his retirement from the nation's highest court. Breyer served for more than two decades on the bench, and his retirement gives Biden his first opportunity to nominate a justice to the court. Watch online at approximately 12:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, January 27.

[Note] If it is after 12:30 p.m on Thursday, January 27 and the video below does not display, please refresh the page.

Station AnnouncementJoe BidenSupreme Court
