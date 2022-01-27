Watch live: Justice Stephen Breyer announces his retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer and President Biden are speaking at the White House as Breyer announces his retirement from the nation's highest court. Breyer served for more than two decades on the bench, and his retirement gives Biden his first opportunity to nominate a justice to the court. Watch online at approximately 12:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, January 27.

