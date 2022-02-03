Watch live: President Biden delivers remarks on a U.S. Military raid that killed ISIS leader

President Biden delivers remarks about a U.S. counterterrorism operation that killed the leader of ISIS, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. The raid took place in northwest Syria and Biden said Thursday that all Americans returned safely. Watch online at approximately 10:05 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 3.

[Note] If it is after 10:05 a.m. on Thursday, February 3 and the video below does not display, please refresh the page.