Watch live: President Biden to announce U.S. ban on Russian oil imports - Tuesday, March 8

President Biden is set to announce a U.S. ban on the import of Russian oil because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ban would mark a divergence in U.S. sanctions from those of its allies and partners, most of whom rely on Russian oil imports. Listen to NPR Special Coverage hosted by Rachel Martin at 10:45 a.m. EST. Watch the President's announcement online at approximately 10:45 a.m. EST on Tuesday, March 8.

