Watch live: President Biden holds press conference from Brussels following talks with NATO allies

President Biden is holding a press conference in Brussels following a meeting with NATO allies about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. and allies are expected to step up sanctions on Russia while providing new resources to Ukrainians fleeing the war. Watch the President's press conference online at approximately 3:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, March 24.

[Note] If it is after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24 and the video below does not display, please refresh the page.