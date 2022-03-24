© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Station Announcement

Watch live: President Biden holds press conference from Brussels following talks with NATO allies

WRVO | By WRVO Public Media
Published March 24, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT
NPR-whitehouse.png
Anette Elizabeth Allen
/
NPR

President Biden is holding a press conference in Brussels following a meeting with NATO allies about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. and allies are expected to step up sanctions on Russia while providing new resources to Ukrainians fleeing the war. Watch the President's press conference online at approximately 3:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, March 24.

[Note] If it is after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24 and the video below does not display, please refresh the page.

Tags

Station Announcement Joe BidenNATO
WRVO Public Media
See stories by WRVO Public Media