Upcoming NPR Special Coverage of the January 6 committee investigations

The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is expected to hold six public hearings. The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack. The first hearing was held on Thursday, June 9.

WRVO Public Media will have on-air and online NPR Special Coverage on the following dates:

Monday, June 13 at 10 a.m. EST

Wednesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. EST

Dates for the remaining hearings have yet to be announced. Stay up-to-date with the latest January 6 committee updates on WRVO.org.

