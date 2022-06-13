© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Station Announcement

Upcoming NPR Special Coverage of the January 6 committee investigations

WRVO | By WRVO Public Media
Published June 13, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT
NPR

[Updated 6/13 at 3:30 p.m.] The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is expected to hold six public hearings. The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack.

WRVO Public Media will have on-air and online NPR Special Coverage on the following dates:

  • Wednesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. EST
  • Thursday, June 16 at 1 p.m. EST

Dates for the remaining hearings have yet to be announced. Stay up-to-date with the latest January 6 committee updates on WRVO.org.

Station Announcement January 6 committee
