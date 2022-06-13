Upcoming NPR Special Coverage of the January 6 committee investigations

[Updated 6/13 at 3:30 p.m.] The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is expected to hold six public hearings. The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack.

WRVO Public Media will have on-air and online NPR Special Coverage on the following dates:

Wednesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. EST

Thursday, June 16 at 1 p.m. EST

Dates for the remaining hearings have yet to be announced. Stay up-to-date with the latest January 6 committee updates on WRVO.org.

