WRVO is moving to 88.9-FM in Ithaca!

WRVO has good news for listeners in Ithaca! We’re now available on your radio at 88.9-FM, a frequency that should reach many more Ithaca-area listeners. For years we’ve been looking for ways to improve our signal in the region, and we’re happy to have this opportunity to enhance service to the city and surrounding area.

For a brief period, you’ll be able to hear WRVO on 88.9, 92.5 and 104.5-FM in Ithaca. We’ll soon turn off the 92.5-FM signal. We understand there may be a few listeners, especially west of town, who may not be able to hear 88.9-FM as easily as 92.5. While this is unfortunate, the new 88.9-FM signal should reach almost all of the area currently covered by the other two frequencies, and provide a much-improved signal to a greater portion of the region.

While 92.5-FM will go off the air soon, we will continue to be heard at 104.5-FM for at least the next several months. And remember, whenever you’re out of range of a radio signal, WRVO streams live online, on your smart speaker and on your mobile device. Please let us know how the new 88.9-FM sounds where you are by sending an email to feedback@wrvo.org. And thank you for your continued support of WRVO Public Media!