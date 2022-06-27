Upcoming NPR Special Coverage of the January 6 committee investigations

[Updated 6/27 at 1:12 p.m.] The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is expected to hold multiple public hearings. The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack.

WRVO Public Media will have on-air and online NPR Special Coverage of the next hearing on:



Tuesday, June 28 at 1 p.m. EST

The House Jan. 6 committee is extending the timetable for its public hearings into July.

The dates for future hearings have yet to be announced. Stay up-to-date with the latest January 6 committee updates on WRVO.org.

