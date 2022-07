The NPR Politics Team recaps the series of hearings held by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, exploring what has been learned from the hearings and what may come next.

Listen to the "NPR Politics Special: The January 6 Hearings - What We've Learned" on-air and online on Sunday, July 24 at 6 p.m ET on WRVO Public Media.