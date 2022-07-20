© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Upcoming NPR Special Coverage of the January 6 committee investigations

Published July 20, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT
[Updated 7/20 at 2:30 p.m.] The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol plans another hearing on Thursday, July 21, at 8 p.m. ET. We expect the hearing to focus on former President Trump's inaction to stop the attack on the Capitol, filling in a 187-minute timeline when Trump was silent inside the White House on that day as the riot unfolded.

WRVO Public Media will have on-air and online NPR Special Coverage of the next hearing on:

  • Thursday, July 21 at 8 p.m. ET

The dates for future hearings have yet to be announced. Stay up-to-date with the latest January 6 committee updates on WRVO.org.

