Watch live: President Biden delivers a prime-time speech about democracy in Philadelphia

WRVO
Published September 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the American Rescue plan’s pension protection, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Max S. Hayes High School in Cleveland, Ohio.

President Biden travels to Philadelphia to deliver a speech about what the White House calls the "battle for the soul of the nation" outside Independence Hall. The speech comes two months before the midterm elections and as his travel schedule, especially to the battleground state of Pennsylvania, has ramped up. Special coverage from NPR hosted by Ailsa Chang begins at 8:00 p.m. EST. on Thursday, September 1.

[Note] If it is after 8:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, September 1 and the video below does not display, please refresh the page.

