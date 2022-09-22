© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Station Announcement

Upcoming NPR Special Coverage of the January 6 committee investigations

WRVO | By WRVO Public Media
Published September 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
Annette Elizabeth Allen
NPR

[Updated 9/22] The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol plans another hearing on Wednesday, September 28 at 1 p.m. ET. We expect the hearing to focus on former Vice President Mike Pence, who certified the results of the 2020 election. Pence was under pressure from then-President Trump not to certify electoral votes and was threatened with hanging in chants by January 6 rioters.

WRVO Public Media will have on-air and online NPR Special Coverage of the next hearing on:

  • Wednesday, September 28 at 1 p.m. ET

Stay up-to-date with the latest January 6 committee updates on WRVO.org.

