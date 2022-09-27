Upcoming NPR Special Coverage of the January 6 committee investigations

[Updated 9/27 at 3:40 p.m.]

In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow’s proceedings. We’re praying for the safety of all those in the storm’s path.



The Select Committee will soon announce a date for the postponed proceedings. https://t.co/DgNchy845D — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) September 27, 2022

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has postponed its hearing scheduled for Wednesday, September 28 in light of Hurricane Ian.

We expect the next hearing to focus on former Vice President Mike Pence, who certified the results of the 2020 election. Pence was under pressure from then-President Trump not to certify electoral votes and was threatened with hanging in chants by January 6 rioters.

