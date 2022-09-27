© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Station Announcement

Upcoming NPR Special Coverage of the January 6 committee investigations

WRVO | By WRVO Public Media
Published September 27, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT
npr-capitol__1_.jpg
Annette Elizabeth Allen
/
NPR

[Updated 9/27 at 3:40 p.m.]

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has postponed its hearing scheduled for Wednesday, September 28 in light of Hurricane Ian.

We expect the next hearing to focus on former Vice President Mike Pence, who certified the results of the 2020 election. Pence was under pressure from then-President Trump not to certify electoral votes and was threatened with hanging in chants by January 6 rioters.

WRVO Public Media will have on-air and online NPR Special Coverage of the next hearing on:

  • [To be announced]

Stay up-to-date with the latest January 6 committee updates on WRVO.org.

Tags
Station Announcement January 6 committee
WRVO Public Media
See stories by WRVO Public Media