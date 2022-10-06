Upcoming NPR Special Coverage of the January 6 committee investigations

[Updated 10/6 at 1:00 p.m.]

The House Select Committee has rescheduled the next January 6 hearing for Thursday, October 13 at 1 p.m. ET.

We expect the next hearing to focus on former Vice President Mike Pence, who certified the results of the 2020 election. Pence was under pressure from then-President Trump not to certify electoral votes and was threatened with hanging in chants by January 6 rioters.

Listen on-air and online to Special Coverage from NPR on October 13 at 1 p.m. ET. A live stream of the hearing will be available on wrvo.org.

