Watch Live: House January 6 committee holds public hearings on its investigation - Thursday, October 13

The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is holding a series of public hearings. The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack.

On-air NPR Special Coverage will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 13, and will be hosted by Rachel Martin. Also joining the coverage: NPR Congressional Correspondents Claudia Grisales, Susan Davis and Deirdre Walsh, as well as Justice Correspondent Ryan Lucas.

[LANGUAGE ADVISORY] NPR expects video of the attack on January 6 to be played during these hearings. The video is expected to include violent clashes, loud noises, shouting and profane language that will not be censored on-air or on the live stream.

