Reminder: Create a new password for your NPR Account

Good news! We’ve just launched the improved single sign-on functionality for NPR and PBS. You can now access your favorite NPR and PBS content — on all supported devices, and across all NPR and PBS websites and apps — using a single sign-on.

The next time you sign out of NPR.org or NPR apps, you will need to create a new password before you will be able to sign back in. We apologize for the inconvenience, and you will only have to do this once. We encourage you to go ahead and reset your password now so you can start enjoying seamless access to NPR and PBS content as soon as possible.

How to update your password and start enjoying single sign-on for NPR and PBS:



Visit the sign-in page at NPR.org (sign out if you are currently signed in). Enter your email address. Select the ‘Forgot your password?’ option and follow the on-screen prompts to reset your password. Look for a password reset verification from NPR and follow the instructions in the email.

That’s it! Again, you only have to do this once for seamless access to your favorite NPR and PBS content. If you run into any issues, please check out our SSO FAQ at help.npr.org or contact us.

Thank you!

NPR Staff