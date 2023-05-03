'Hold On: A Series of Call-Ins About Mental Health' airs in May on WRVO

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and by all accounts, we are not okay. We know there’s a mental health crisis happening and that a lot of us aren’t getting the help we and our families need. We don’t know how to get help, we don’t have access to help, or really know what it would feel like or how it goes. Then there are those of us who know it well, and those of us who are the helpers. So, let’s all talk. Anna Sale hosts a series of call-in specials with expert guests and listener calls.

"Hold On: A Series of Call-Ins About Mental Health" from WNYC Studios will air from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. on consecutive Thursdays, May 4, 11 and 18. Listen on-air, online and with your smart speaker. Just ask it to "play WRVO."

May 4, Hour one: The Life Cycle of Therapy

Dr. Kali Cyrus, practicing community psychiatrist, Assistant Professor at Johns Hopkins Medicine, kicks off the first episode of "Hold On" by talking about the basics: how to find a therapist that fits. Plus she’ll take calls from therapists about how they see the mental health crisis in America.

May 4, Hour two: Teen Mental Health

The CDC recently reported that the number of teenage girls who described “persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness” spiked from 36% to 57% over the last decade, and headlines have been popping up about the mental health crisis in teens. But a certain amount of angst (even extreme angst) in teens is normal, so when is it a cause for concern, and how can parents know the difference and help teens navigate?

Dr. Lisa Damour, author of The Emotional Lives of Teenagers, takes listener calls and talks about when to worry and what helps.

