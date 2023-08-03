NPR Special Coverage: Former President Trump arraignment - August 3, 2023

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in a federal court in Washington DC today to be arraigned on charges related to his efforts to hold on to power after the 2020 presidential election. Trump faces four new felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States. NPR News and WRVO Public Media will bring you live special coverage of the expected arraignment today starting at 4 p.m. ET, on-air and online.

Coverage will be hosted by Scott Detrow and Ailsa Chang. Also joining coverage: NPR National Justice Correspondent Carrie Johnson, White House Correspondent Franco Ordonez, Congressional Correspondent Deirdre Walsh, National Correspondent Odette Yousef, and NPR Reporter Jaclyn Diaz.