© 2023 WRVO Public Media
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Update: The error that caused the WRVO stream to not play in Firefox has now been fixed. Thank you for your patience with the issue!
Station Announcement

NPR Special Coverage: Former President Trump arraignment - August 3, 2023

WRVO | By WRVO Public Media
Published August 3, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT
Archive - President Donald J. Trump disembarks Marine One at Valley International Airport in Harlingen, Texas Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, and boards Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Md.
Shealah Craighead
/
White House Flickr
Archive - President Donald J. Trump disembarks Marine One at Valley International Airport in Harlingen, Texas Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, and boards Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Md.

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in a federal court in Washington DC today to be arraigned on charges related to his efforts to hold on to power after the 2020 presidential election. Trump faces four new felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States. NPR News and WRVO Public Media will bring you live special coverage of the expected arraignment today starting at 4 p.m. ET, on-air and online.

Coverage will be hosted by Scott Detrow and Ailsa Chang. Also joining coverage: NPR National Justice Correspondent Carrie Johnson, White House Correspondent Franco Ordonez, Congressional Correspondent Deirdre Walsh, National Correspondent Odette Yousef, and NPR Reporter Jaclyn Diaz.

Station Announcement
WRVO Public Media
See stories by WRVO Public Media