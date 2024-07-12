© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR Special Coverage - 2024 Republican National Convention

WRVO
Published July 12, 2024
WRVO Public Media will carry NPR's Special Coverage of the upcoming Republican National Convention, scheduled for July 15-18 in the key election state of Wisconsin. As part of NPR's comprehensive election coverage, listeners can tune in for live speeches and expert analysis from NPR correspondents. The coverage will air on WRVO from 10-11 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, and 9-11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Listen on-air, online at wrvo.org, or with your smart speaker. Just ask it to "play WRVO."
WRVO Public Media
