The ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast from NPR airs at 9 p.m. September 10

WRVO | By WRVO Public Media
Published September 9, 2024 at 11:50 AM EDT
ABC News

NPR will provide Live Special Coverage of the ABC News Presidential Debate from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 10.

The ABC News Presidential Debate, between the Republican candidate, former President Donald Trump, and the Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, is scheduled to take place in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Coverage will be hosted by Mary Louise Kelly. Also joining the coverage: NPR Senior Political Editor and Correspondent Domenico Montanaro, NPR Political Correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben, and White House Correspondent Deepa Shivaram.

Listen live to NPR's special coverage — on-air, online at wrvo.org and with the free WRVO app. Live video will be available below.
